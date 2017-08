Next week is Gallery Night and there will be plenty of things to see, but this week, your best bet is to go up to Grapevine and see Vaquero, Bill Wittliff’s photographs taken during a trip to northern Mexico in the 1970s, when he observed cattlemen’s rituals unchanged by time.

Vaquero: Genesis of the Texas Cowboy, thru Sep 30. Grapevine Grand Gallery, 636 S Main St, Grapevine. 817-410-3185