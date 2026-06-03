After relocating to South Main Village last year, Trinity Pride Fest experienced its largest turnout to date. More than 7,000 souls packed the Near Southside area around South Main Street for a day of partying and inclusivity. And of being out and loud. With the World Cup happening locally around the same time as this year’s fest — Sat, Jun 27 — concerns about visitors from the staunchly queer-unfriendly country of Argentina have mostly been quashed, thanks to the participation of Fort Worth police, the City of Fort Worth, and Trinity Pride Fest itself.

“We’ve had productive conversations with the Fort Worth Police Department and other city partners regarding Pride Fest,” said Trinity Pride Fest President Roger Calderon, “and we’re confident in the planning and safety measures being put in place for the event.”

Once word that Argentines would be descending on Fort Worth spread, Trinity Pride certainly acknowledged the possibility for drama.

“The Trinity Pride board is definitely aware of the World Cup schedule and mindful of the possibility of increased activity in the area,” Calderon said. “We maintain a strong working relationship with the Fort Worth Police Department and the City of Fort Worth’s Office of Emergency Management and coordinate closely with them each year to ensure a safe and welcoming environment for all attendees.”

Argentina was once incredibly LGBTQIA+-friendly, but that changed with the election of a new president in 2023. Javier Milei took office, and hate crimes against the Argentine queer community skyrocketed by 70%. LGBTQIA+ rights were also rolled back, and by restricting medically approved gender-affirming care for minors and dismantling antidiscrimination agencies, Milei made Argentine queers personae non grata in his country.

Calderon stresses that any extra precautions are not because of possibly rowdy Argentine counter-protestors but because of the sheer size and scope of the event, projected to be Trinity Pride’s largest ever.

“To be clear, our planning has been driven primarily by the continued growth of Trinity Pride Fest,” he said. “Our Pride Market has nearly doubled in size, we’ve expanded our entertainment lineup and performance spaces, and we’re welcoming more community organizations, businesses, and sponsors than ever before.”

With growing attendance, Calderon said, “we’re working closely with Fort Worth Police, emergency management personnel, and our community partners to ensure a safe, welcoming, and enjoyable experience for everyone who attends. We’re excited to showcase the incredible energy of South Main Street and celebrate the LGBTQ+ community alongside thousands of attendees from across Fort Worth and North Texas on June 27.”

In an email, Fort Worth police said, “Any scheduled/permitted activities in the city of Fort Worth that we are a part of, we will provide active patrolling and have an on-site presence to assist in maintaining a safe gathering for all involved.”

For security reasons, Fort Worth police went on to say they cannot disclose specific details or their tactics for the event.