Among the one-night art shows going up this Gallery Night is the one at Gallery 440. Fort Worth native Gary Branam, who died in 1995, was a Fort Worth native who was based in New Orleans, where he spent much time painting models and showgirls. The show is only up on Saturday afternoon and evening.

Noon-8pm Sat. Gallery 440, 440 S Main St, FW. 817-335-0100.