The Grackle Art Gallery has yet another one-night show, the ungrammatically titled Gooder, this Saturday night. Eric Osbourne, Tortuga Redfro, and Rebecca Jozwiak will be providing the live music while you peruse these mixed-media works by 12 different artists.

Gooder. 7-11pm Sat. Grackle Art Gallery, 4621 El Campo Blvd, FW. 817-738-5259.