Wednesday 04 – A blacksmith works with molten metals like wrought iron and steel, but a person who works with cold metals like tin is called a whitesmith. You can learn such fascinating facts when UNT metalsmithing professor Ana M. Lopez comes to Patterson-Appleton Arts Center for a demonstration of her craft, so you can see how to use a swage block and buffing wheels. The seminar is at 7pm at 400 E Hickory St, Denton. Admission is free-$5.

Thursday 05 – Who knows how much longer it will be nice to spend an evening outside, but Fort Worth Nature Center & Refuge is still holding its Full Moon Paddle tonight. On this kayaking trip by the full moon’s light, you can survey the wildlife as it, too, prepares to bed in for the winter. Space is limited to 12, so register early. The event is at 6:30pm at 9601 Fossil Ridge Rd, FW. Registration is $15-20. Call 817-237-1111.

Friday 06 – Back in the days of Leonard Bernstein and André Previn, it was common to see a guy conducting an orchestra while sitting at the piano, because he was playing it at the same time. Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra looks to bring back those days with guest pianist-conductor Terry Abrams pulling double duty on Ravel’s Piano Concerto in G minor and AGNEGRAM by Michael Tilson Thomas (another conductor-pianist!). The concerts are today thru Sun at Bass Performance Hall, 555 Commerce St, FW. Tickets are $23-88. Call 817-665-6000.

Saturday 07 – Even tastier than the artworks on display at A Taste of Art may be the food that the various galleries are offering. Grapevine’s gallery night will showcase local wines alongside things like lamb chop lollipops (Great American West Gallery), cranberry chicken salad (Vetro Glassblowing Studio & Gallery), and pinot noir meatballs (Giddens Fine Art Gallery). The festivities are 5-8pm in historic downtown Grapevine. Tickets are $30. Call 817-410-3185.

Sunday 08 – The last time the Green Bay Packers came here, Aaron Rodgers played out of his mind and ended a dream season for the Cowboys. That will be on the mind of many at AT&T Stadium when the cheeseheads return this afternoon, with some noticeable issues (including Davante Adams almost getting decapitated in their last game) but still looking like one of the NFC’s best teams. Kickoff is at 3:30pm at 1 Legends Way, Arlington. Tickets are $75-500. Call 800-745-3000.

Monday 09 – Tonight kicks off TCU’s Latin American Music Festival. As always, the festival features many pieces by composers throughout the Western Hemisphere, but this year’s concerts showcase a number of works by the late Panamanian composer Roque Cordero, including a world premiere of his Cantata for Peace. The festival runs today thru Oct 12 at the Walsh Performing Arts Center, 2800 S University Dr, FW. Admission is free. Call 817-257-7602.

Tuesday 10 – Now that Edgar Wright has finally made a movie that’s a box-office hit in this country, you may be curious about his British films which gave him such a rabid cult following before Baby Driver. His 2004 zombie comedy Shaun of the Dead was the first film to showcase his zany sense of humor, and Harkins Southlake is showing it tonight as part of its Halloween festivities. The screening is at 7pm at 1450 Plaza Pl, Southlake. Tickets are $5. Call 817-310-0345.