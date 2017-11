Continuing a theme that was first exhibited at Fort Works Art last year, Duets 2.0 is a show that pairs up artists with each other to demonstrate how two people can take different inspirations from the same theme. Fittingly, the show itself is also paired with another show called New Pop, about technology and pop culture. The opening reception for both is 6-11pm Fri.

Duets 2.0 and New Pop, Nov 1-Dec 30. Fort Worth Community Arts Center, 1300 Gendy St, FW. 817-738-1938.