Beverly Penn’s bronze sculptures, showing right now at William Campbell, are inspired by plant life forms. Her wall-mounted pieces, much larger than the plants that they imitate, are intended to provide a commentary on our urge to cast nature in our own industrial-made images.

Perpendicular to the Force of Gravity, thru Nov 25. William Campbell Contemporary Art, 4935 Byers Av, FW. 817-737-9566