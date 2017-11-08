Wednesday 08 – Cheesy as its faux-Latin music might seem now, Evita was a big hit when it debuted on stage in 1978, as Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s musical biography of Eva Perón caught a wave of feminism and show business bleeding into politics. Casa Mañana revived the show this past weekend, and it continues its run thru Sat at Casa Mañana Theatre, 3101 W Lancaster Av, FW. Tickets are $25-35. Call 817-332-2272.

Thursday 09 – If you’re attending this year’s Taste of Northeast, you’ll have to pick through the participating chain eateries like Applebee’s, Abuelo’s, and Rockfish to get to the good stuff. Still, the food is free and your entry fee benefits Arts Council Northeast, so who can object to that? The fundraiser is 5:30-8:30pm at Hurst Conference Center, 1601 Campus Dr, Hurst. Tickets are $25-30. Call 817-283-3406.

Friday 10 – Now, whenever we see The Crucible being staged, we think about that Saturday Night Live sketch when a bunch of high-schoolers starring in the play head to an awkward wrap party. Regardless of the political climate, Arthur Miller’s drama about the Salem witch hunts remains a sturdy vehicle for a company of actors. UNT’s production runs Thu-Sun at the Radio Television Film and Performing Arts Bldg, 1179 Union Cir, Denton. Tickets are $7.50-10. Call 940-565-2428.

Saturday 11 – The old saying about one man’s trash finds new life today at R-Bazaar Recycled Art Show and Sale, an arts and crafts show that also includes recycled fashions, papermaking, a computer recycling demonstration, and a space for kids to make their own recycled art. The event is 9am-4pm at First Jefferson Unitarian Universalist Church, 1959 Sandy Ln, FW. Admission is free. Call 817-451-1505.

Sunday 12 – The h2/4 Duo gets its name from the fact that tenor saxophonist Jonathan Nichol and alto/soprano saxophonist Jeffrey Loeffert are half of the all-saxophone chamber group the h2 Quartet. Nichol and Loeffert just released their first album of solos and duets for sax, and they’re playing at TCU to promote it at 1pm at PepsiCo Recital Hall, 2800 S University Dr, FW. Admission is free. Call 817-257-7602.

Monday 13 – Flying Saucer hosts a beer dinner called Tailgating With Stephen Beaumont, in which the co-author of The World Atlas of Beer will watch the NFL game between Miami and Carolina and pair beers with a dinner reflecting those teams’ hometowns that includes ceviche, beef empanadas, and soft-shell crab sliders. The event is at 7pm at 111 E 3rd St, FW. Tickets are $45. Call 817-336-7470.

Tuesday 14 – Tuesday Nights at the Modern winds up its semester tonight with Teresa Hubbard and Alexander Birchler. The renowned collaborative team from Switzerland (him) and Ireland by way of Australia and America (her) discuss their work in the media of film, photography, and sculpture at 7pm at the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth, 3200 Darnell St, FW. Admission is free. Call 817-738-9215.