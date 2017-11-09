1) This show will be gross/lousy with the TCU Greek community and other West 7th Dude Bro Types: Riff Raff at Trophy Ranch (2800 Bledsoe St, Ste 100) on Thursday night. Oh my god, I just read that it’s a free show. Be glad you’re not a cop in the newly minted West 7th Street Weekend Division! Gonna be a busy night for those guys! Show starts at 11 pm.

2) Friday night at the Chat Room (1263 W Magnolia Av), there’s a free show featuring Pearl Earl, Oil Boom, and Joe Gorgeous. I’m biased (see disclaimer at the bottom of this), but all of these bands put on fun shows. Yes they’re tight, their music is catchy, etc. But they’re also the kind of bands that are a blast to see right in front of your face, which is what shows at the Chat are like. Also, you saw that the show is free, right? Bands start at 10; at present (Wednesday morning), the lineup hasn’t been decided, but you’re gonna come to watch all three anyway, right? 21+, free as a bird with a Chase Freedom Card in its wallet. Here’s Pearl Earl’s “Meet Your Maker” video:

3) Also on Friday (and Saturday): Fort Worth Rock Assembly VI at Lola’s Saloon. The sixth edition of local bands paying tribute to the classic rock canon starts at 8pm on Friday and features five bands, continuing through Saturday with six more. Highlights from Friday; Teenage Sexx as Blink 182 at 9 pm, and the youthful alacrity of Scuse as Muse at 11 pm. On Saturday, a super group called the Sun Kings (featuring members of Hint of Death, Blood of the Sun, the Dangits, Jetta in the Ghost Tree, Holy Moly, Frank and the Frijoles, Cut Throat Finches, Vorvon, and Creepeth) pay tribute to the Cult at 8 pm, and the Lady Shoes (featuring members of Mean Motor Scooter, Drug Mountain, Hightower Band, as well as Jasun Lee) play the music of the Jesus Lizard. Cover for each day is $12, or you can get both days for $20. Here’s a Cult classic:

4) The Grackle Art Gallery (4621 El Campo Av it is a house in a neighborhood, in case you get there and are confused when you don’t see a bar) has a show on Saturday night with experimental pop band Grammars. The show starts at 8, it’s all-ages, and the suggested donation is $10, which all goes to the band.

5) Pauly Shore is weezing the juice at Hyena’s (425 Commerce St) on Saturday night. Surely someone wants to go see that show. You know how those ’90s stars can be surprisingly funny. Never mind. This show is sold out! Go to the FREE comedy show at MASS instead. It’s hosted by Sam Dobbin, and features Scott Crisp, Dalton Pruitt, Shahyan Jahani, and Larry Campbell. Here’s the Thanksgiving scene from Son of Law. Still funny?

FULL DISCLOSURE/WRITER BIO ALERT: per editorial suggestion, in addition to writing about music and other shit for the FW Weekly, I am an investor in a venue/bar called Main at Southside, colloquially known as MASS. I also bartend at the Boiled Owl Tavern, a bar that also hosts shows a few times a month. And, since we’re on the subject of warning you against what may be perceived as my own icky, unseemly self-promotion and/or conflicts of interest, I play bass in the following bands: Oil Boom, Son of Stan, Darth Vato. Sometimes I talk about one or more of those entities in this space, but I assure you that it has very little to do with my own vested interests; it just happens that the aforementioned venues and bands are part of the Fort Worth music scene, and this music scene is something I care very passionately about, as I have been part of it since 2002.