Twas the night before Thanksgiving, when all through Martin House

Not a cellarman was stirring, not even a mouse;

The cans of True Love were stacked by the walls with care,

In hopes that thirsty beer lovers soon would be there.



Martin House Brewing Company co-founder and head brewer Cody Martin said his family has hosted Thanksgiving for the past four years.

“I’m the oldest of four siblings, and my parents host Christmas and leave Thanksgiving up to the kids,” he said. “I will cook the main dish. This year, it’ll be a bone-in Wagyu rib roast. My dad is Greek, so my parents will usually bring some Greek food like pastitsio, dolmas, and baklava. All the other siblings cook up awesome traditional sides and desserts, and we spend the day together eating, watching the cowboys, and drinking Martin House beer. It’s convenient that Sugar & Spice just came out because we’ll definitely be having some of those with desert. I’m most thankful this year for a successful and healthy year for all my family and for the awesome employees we’ve got here at Martin House.”

The folks in Granbury were nestled all snug in their beds,

While visions of Blood and Honey danced in their heads;

And mamma in her ‘kerchief, and I in my cap,

Had just settled down for a long post-daydrinking nap,

Revolver Brewing’s master brewer Grant Wood said his family celebrates Thanksgiving at his father’s home in Irving.

“It’s centrally located for most of us, and he’s lived there since 1962,” Wood said. “I will smoke a turkey this year, and probably fry one as well, just for fun: a mix of traditional and new (for us). My aunt Charlcy will bring a cornbread stuffing. My son Cameron will make green bean casserole from scratch, and my daughter Rowan is making pecan and buttermilk pies. We’ll have between 16 to 20 family and friends over in the late afternoon for a dinner potluck meal. We’ll gather about the time the Cowboys game starts and have dessert by the time the fourth quarter starts. My dad, myself, and my wife Susan are all Texas A&M grads, and we miss the old traditional UT game. I guess we’ll have to settle for just cheering for the Cowboys for now!”



“I’ll be sipping on some of our Yam Dankee sweet potato IPA. We did a little trial run into some cans a few weeks ago in anticipation of our Spring 2018 new can releases. It will be a great pair with the Thanksgiving meal. I’m thankful for the continued health and happiness of my family and friends. It’s been a challenging year for everyone, on a variety of levels, but I think we’re coming out of 2017 strong and looking forward to 2018.”

When out on West Magnolia Avenue there arose such a clatter,

I sprang from the bed to see what was the matter.

Through the window, I saw a chef slaving away,

Trying his best to keep hungry Bearded Lady customers at bay.

The Bearded Lady co-owner Shannon Osbakken said Thanksgiving Day is all about relaxing with the family.

“I have cut out the stress of dividing our time between multiple family visits and save that for Christmas,” she said. “We sleep in and go to our family’s house around noon. We usually start the day off with some Cider-Mosas. Bishop’s Apple Pineapple with a splash of OJ is a favorite. Some of my favorite dishes are the smoked turkey and homemade cranberry sauce. I plan on pairing these with a Community Witbier. The spiciness of a wit will pair perfectly with a tart cranberry sauce. After dinner, we usually open a few bombers of shareable beers such as Rahr’s Bourbon Barrel Winter Warmer. I’m excited to try this year’s batch because it’s aged in Jack Daniel’s whiskey barrels for the first time!”



“This year, I would have to say I am most thankful for my families, at work and at home. It’s been a crazy year, but they have all been extremely supportive every step of the way. The Bearded Lady is coming into year five, and I believe we have the best crew in our history right now.”



On Tap this Week:

Saturday after Thanksgiving Tour. November 25.

From Martin House: We’ll be tapping a couple of fun Thanksgiving themed test batches: Honey Pecan Blonde, Scotch Ale with Yams, and Pumpkin Pie Stout. As usual, it’s $10 for three pints and a glass. Non-drinkers, kids, and designated drivers do not have to pay admission. Doors open at 2:00pm. Entry cuts off at 4:30pm. Last pour is 4:45pm. We close at 5:00pm. Event page here.