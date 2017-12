The word “sussie” is a Southern colloquial term for a small gift. It’s also the title of Artspace 111’s new group show, and with the holidays coming up, you may well find a sussie for your sweetie at the exhibit. The opening reception is 5pm Thu.

Sussie, Dec 7-Jan 27. Artspace 111, 111 Hampton St, FW. 817-877-4920.