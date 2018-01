Our Stock Show visitors may very well enjoy Laura Wilson’s photographs at Fort Works Art, which document life in the West dating back to the 1970s. If you’re in a different mood, though, Byrd Williams IV’s show of photos at that same gallery is largely of urban scenes. Like the Stock Show, these exhibits are up through February 3.

Laura Wilson: Photographs of the West and Byrd Williams IV: Memory, Image, and Mortality, thru Feb 3. Fort Works Art, 2100 Montgomery St, FW. 817-235-5804.