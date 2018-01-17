Wednesday 17 – Susan Froemke’s documentary The Opera House traces the venerable history of New York’s Metropolitan Opera, the civic monument that has been host to some of the last century’s greatest singing voices. Presumably, the film won’t be referring to James Levine’s gross-looking sexual history there. The screenings are at 1pm & 6:30pm at various movie theaters; check Calendar for locations. Tickets are $12.50. Call 818-761-6100.

Thursday 18 – Only the overture to Carl Maria von Weber’s Euryanthe is performed today, because the opera’s libretto (by Helmina von Chézy) is so weak. Guest conductor Piero Romano will drop by Symphony Arlington tonight to conduct that charming overture as well as Beethoven’s Second Piano Concerto with Lindsay Garritson. The concert is at 7:30pm at Arlington Music Hall, 224 N Center St, Arlington. Tickets are $16.50-46.50. Call 817-385-4084.

Friday 19 – Erik Forrest Jackson’s Like a Billion Likes won Stage West’s 2016 playwriting contest, and now that theater troupe is giving the world premiere of this play about a teenage girl who takes the “better to be hated than ignored” ethos to extremes as she’s willing to do anything to be noticed on social media. The play runs Thu thru Feb 11 at 821 W Vickery Blvd, FW. Tickets are $17-35. Call 817-784-9378.

Saturday 20 – When the heroes of Something Rotten! sing “God, I Hate Shakespeare,” they’re talking about the man himself rather than his plays. That’s because they’re struggling Elizabethan-Era playwrights who are jealous of their famous colleague until they come up with an idea to put on the first musical. The play, which premiered in the U.K. only in 2015, now comes here, running Wed-Sun at Bass Performance Hall, 555 Commerce St, FW. Tickets are $44-115.50. Call 817-212-4280.

Sunday 21 – For a donation of some new packages of underwear or socks, you can attend the Resistance Anniversary Party, celebrating the first year of decent Americans protesting our fantastically corrupt government and its orange-haired figurehead. The party will have music, drinks, crafts, and (we’re hoping) some meaningful catalysts for change. It all starts at 2pm at Dan’s Silverleaf, 103 Industrial St, Denton. Admission is free with donation. Call 940-320-2000.

Monday 22 – Violists are typically the butt of jokes among classical musicians and pointy heads for their supposedly dull instrument and their reputation of being failed violinists. TCU viola professor Misha Galaganov may correct a few of their misconceptions with a concert of viola music by Chausson, Pierre Kunc, and French Resistance hero Désiré-Émile Inghelbrecht . The concert is at 7pm at PepsiCo Recital Hall, 2800 S University Dr, FW. Admission is free. Call 817-257-7602.

Tuesday 23 – The YPC Power Hour may essentially be a long sales pitch, but at least the admission, food, and drinks are all free. Bass Hall’s management is holding this function for patrons between the ages of 18 and 40 who are interested in the perks of being regulars at the downtown concert venue. The meeting is at 6:30pm at McDavid Studio, 301 E 5th St, FW. Admission is free, though tickets are required. Call 817-212-4280.