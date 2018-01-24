SHARE
Laffoon was working on his condo rehab last week. Photo by Jeff Prince.

The November morning began routinely enough. Brad Laffoon drove from his Alvarado home to Arlington, where he was renovating a condominium he had purchased to flip. The tall, rugged construction worker with the friendly disposition had no idea he would be traveling through another dimension, a dimension not only of sight and sound but of mind. Next stop …

“I felt like I was in The Twilight Zone,” he said on a recent afternoon, still astonished almost two months later.

On that November 30 day, Laffoon was doing drywall work at the North Arlington condo when his cell phone rang. A deputy constable was on his way to serve him a court order. A confused Laffoon walked outside to the parking lot to wait for the officer’s arrival. The deputy handed him a court order saying Laffoon was required to hand over the keys to his condo to a woman claiming to have been unfairly evicted from the unit. The woman had arrived in her own car, Laffoon said.

Jeff Prince

