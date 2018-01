This year marks what would have been the 100th birthday of McKie Trotter, the longtime TCU professor who executed a number of paintings and drawings in a classic abstract expressionist style. TCU now pays tribute to its longtime professor with this show of what Trotter called “scapes,” renderings of the vistas he saw in his life.

Scapes, thru Feb 8. Moudy Bldg, 2800 S University Dr, FW. 817-257-2588.