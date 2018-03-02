1) Happy Friday! Here’s a show at Lola’s (2736 W 6th St) tonight that starts at 10 pm and features three favorite local voices: Andy Pickett, Cut Throat Finches (featuring the voice of Sean Russell), and Quaker City Night Hawks’ Sam Anderson. Not sure what the order is, so just show up at 9:50 and start drinking! Show is all-ages, cover is $10ish. This is a video of Sam Anderson singing in a band at Lola’s about eight years ago:

2) Loud and heavy music alert: on Friday night, Tin Panther (937 Woodward) hosts the high-volume, sludgeadelic sounds of Stone Machine Electric, FTW, and Novokain. Show starts at 8, the cover is $5, and admittance is for ages 21-adult. For more information on Stone Machine Electric, consult his instructional video:

3) Hey kids, are you into the ’zines? The DIY tradition of art and ideological dissemination via self-printed, hand-assembled reading material continues with Fort Worth Zine Fest 2k18, held all day Saturday at Shipping & Receiving (201 S Calhoun). Besides a wide array of the titular ’zines for perusal and sale, there are 14 bands across two stages scheduled from 3 to 10pm, after which DJ Soy Capaz takes over. Highlights: the Bralettes at 4:30, Big Heaven at 6pm, VVOES at 7pm, Razor Bumps at 9pm, and Lorelei K at 9:30. You can buy food from the Funky Town Food Truck, and the event is all-ages and free to attend. This is a whole set of Razor Bumps songs:

4) MASS (1002 S Main) has a Saturday night bill of local music mainstays who you occasionally hear on KXT: Henry the Archer, Kevin Aldridge and the Appraisers, and Siberian Traps. I don’t know about Henry the Archer, but REM is an influence on both KAA and Siberian Traps. Just thought you’d like to know that. This Henry the Archer video was shot at Shipping and Receiving. Show is 18+, cover is $8, plus or minus two or three or possibly even four dollars:

5) One more MASS listing: Sunday night, Austin-by-way-of-Arlingfun comedian Jasmine Ellis headlines a free comedy show that starts at 9 and features local laugh farmers Monna, Alex Gaskin, and Charmaine Christie-Primo. Here’s Jasmine Ellis at the Dallas Hyena’s talking about how dicks and balls are weird:

FULL DISCLOSURE/WRITER BIO ALERT: per editorial suggestion, in addition to writing about music and other shit for the FW Weekly, I am an investor in a venue/bar called Main at Southside, colloquially known as MASS. I also bartend at the Boiled Owl Tavern, a dive that also hosts shows a few times a month, as well as Off the Record, which hosts DJs a few nights a week, because bartending is how you really pay bills even though you tell people you’re a freelance writer. I also play bass in some local bands; though they are about to be or are already on indefinite hiatus, those bands are Oil Boom, Son of Stan, Darth Vato, and Epic Ruins. If my mentioning any of those in this space makes you mad, try to focus on the fact that said mentions are in conjunction with listings for other bands I am not a member of, and when the bands I’m in that you don’t want to read about take the stage, I suggest using those slots as an opportunity to get a drink, go to the bathroom, or have a smoke.