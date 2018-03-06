March Madness has gotten underway because, well, it’s March, duh. The conference tournaments have already started to get us revved up for a month of buzzer beaters and bracket busters culminating in Final Fours as the month concludes. A couple of North Texas residents contributed to legendary runs to the national semi-finals, and later this month, I’ll be interviewing them about the experience at a special event at Campisi’s Restaurant on Mockingbird in Dallas. Sidney Moncrief and Sam Perkins will take the stage to discuss what it felt like as their Arkansas and North Carolina teams made their respective runs, as well as broader topics germane to college basketball and the tournament landscape.

The event, entitled “Sidney, Sam & The Final Four,” benefits the charity programs of the National Basketball Retired Players Association’s local chapter. Besides Perkins and Moncrief, a number of other former NBA, ABA, WNBA, and other players will be on hand to mingle and swap stories. In the video interview with Perkins that is the centerpiece of this post, you’ll find out more about what they do and about why the Final Four still resonates with the former NBA standout.

Tables are still for sale, with details available at the NBRPA’s local Facebook page.