There’s still time to catch the various exhibitions at the FWCAC. These include juried shows by students and teachers at local schools, as well as Donna Lässker’s surreal paintings influenced by Bosch and Dalí and Lisa Krannichfeld’s show of paintings of women wearing men’s clothes. The shows all close before the end of the month, so hurry.

Girls and Guise, thru May 28. Fort Worth Community Arts Center, 1300 Gendy St, FW. 817-738-1938.