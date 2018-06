Count them: 82 artists will have their work on display when Artspace 111 opens its fifth annual juried exhibition of works by artists from Texas and the surrounding states. The opening reception is at 5pm Fri, and the show’s top prizes will be handed out at that time, so now you have an extra reason to attend.

Fifth Annual Regional Juried Exhibition, Jun 22-Jul 28. Artspace 111, 111 Hampton St, FW. 817-877-4920.