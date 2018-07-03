Wednesday 04 – You can take your pick of the places to go this Independence Day to watch pyrotechnics. Perhaps you’d like Concerts in the Garden’s annual season-ender, or Fort Worth’s celebration at Panther Island, or the blowout at Robson Ranch (which includes a flyover), or even the one in the tiny town of Newark. Whichever it is, you can check Calendar for locations, times, and contact phone numbers.

Thursday 05 – Sundance Square’s screening of the 2008 dramedy Bottle Shock gives you the chance to savor the acting contributions of the late Alan Rickman and Dennis Farina in this story retelling the Judgment of Paris in 1976. A complex, buttery, toasty California chardonnay would go quite well with this one. The movie screens at 7:30pm at 4th & Main sts, FW. Admission is free. Call 817-255-5700.

Friday 06 – Now’s your last weekend to catch The Late Henry Moss, a play by the late Sam Shepard about two brothers who visit the home of their recently deceased abusive father. Drag Strip Courage has scheduled only two weekends for its production of this 2000 drama whose premiere starred Sean Penn, Woody Harrelson, and Nick Nolte. The play runs thru Sat at Arts Fifth Avenue, 1628 5th Av, FW. Tickets are $15. Call 817-923-9500.

Saturday 07 – Now seems a little late for movie theaters to be airing Fireworks, but this isn’t a compendium of July 4th firework displays from around the country. No, it’s an English-language version of an anime film about a group of Japanese schoolchildren who try to determine what shape fireworks take in the sky. Fun fact: The Japanese word for “fireworks” combines the words for “fire” and “flower.” The movie screens at 1pm at various movie theaters. Check Calendar for showtimes. Call 818-761-6100.

Sunday 08 – A love of nature infuses Japanese culture, from its art to its music to even its poetry, as the entire haiku genre is built around the idea of paying tribute to nature’s power. The culture’s relationship to the green and blue worlds is explored in the The Art of Japanese Life: Nature, a film that screens at 2pm at the Kimbell Art Museum, 3333 Camp Bowie Blvd, FW. Admission is free. Call 817-332-8451.

Monday 09 – If it weren’t for Giselle, the musical compositions of Adolphe Adam would be entirely forgotten today. Instead, the 19th-century French composer is kept alive by his ballet about a peasant girl whose love for a man causes her to die of a broken heart and then come back to life. The screening of the Bolshoi’s production screens at 7pm at Cinemark Ridgmar, 1888 Green Oaks Rd, FW. Tickets are $18. Call 817-566-0025.

Tuesday 10 – More than 12,000 people are expected to attend the Texas Future Farmers of America Convention, which is being held in Fort Worth this year. Beyond rodeo events and dances, this gathering will feature an agriscience competition, exhibits, workshops, and awards being handed out. The convention runs Mon thru Jul 13 at the Fort Worth Convention Center, 1111 Houston St, FW. Registration is $20-65. Call 512-480-8045.