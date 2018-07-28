Fort Worth’s newest brewery is weeks away from opening its doors and, more importantly, its taps.

Shawn Kidwell, Cowtown Brewing Company co-founder and head brewer, gave me a tour recently. The brewpub will have indoor and outdoor seating with traditional Texas barbecue smoked on site using white oak. Business hours will be 11am to midnight Thursdays through Sundays.

“Traditional barbecue is going to be the backbone of our food service,” he said. “Our lunch menu will swing that way. We’re trying to come up with a few surprises as well.”

A Kölsch, Vienna lager, altbier, milk stout, double IPA, and smash beer (single hop and malt) will form the core beer lineup at Cowtown Brewing once everything is up and running. The brewspace currently holds a 15-barrel brewing system with room to expand.

We will have a “half dozen seasonals and a couple of big beers [throughout] the year,” he said. “The rest of production will be rotating taproom-only stuff. To me, that’s the beauty of our model. We’re not beholden to a big distribution contract. We can come and brew something off the wall. That’s the thing I’m most excited about.”

The brewpub license allows Cowtown Brewing to sell beer to-go, primarily via crowlers (large sealed cans). Kidwell said he is looking forward to spending time with customers.

“I’ve always had the philosophy that the people who make the beer need to spend time behind the bar,” he said. “I’m looking forward to pouring beer that first day and talking to [customers] about beer.”

Kidwell remains bullish on the future of Fort Worth’s brew scene.

“We have a lot of potential here to create a beer community that is at least on par with Dallas,” he said.

