It has often been observed in prose and images how the U.S.-led embargo made Cuba into a place frozen in time, with architectural styles and technology seemingly trapped in amber since 1956 or so. David LaFevor has been documenting ordinary life on the island since 2001, and this is the last week to see his show at Rose Marine Theater.

Cuba: Histories of the Present, thru Fri. Rose Marine Theater, 1440 N Main St, FW. 817-624-8333.