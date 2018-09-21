There are some imitators, but the oldest and best Best Of Fort Worth issue is the one you’re holding in your hands (or looking at on your phone). Unlike some other publications, we don’t take bribes or write glowingly about only our advertisers. We here at the Weekly keep it real. Spending every day finding juicy stories in our city means we know a thing or two about the best places, people, and events around. The point is twofold: to celebrate the place we call home and provide a service. Our 2018 Best Of Fort Worth issue can go with you year-round. We recommend just keeping it in your car, so the next time you find yourself debating dinner plans or a happy-hour outing, your answer is only a heartbeat away.

Congrats to all the winners, and a special thanks goes out to the entire Weekly team for serving up our best Best Of yet. Cheers.