Putting together our annual Best Of issue is a ton of work, with lots of rolling deadlines, lots of cold pizza, and little sleep, all within a small window of time. It’s easy for some items (and poor attempts at humor) to slip through the cracks. Congratulations to the following readers’ choice winners that we forgot to include in last week’s edition: McCart Thrift Center (5203 McCart Av, 817-921-9771) for best thrift store, Spiral Diner & Bakery (1314 W Magnolia Av, 817-332-8834) for best vegetarian selection, Sovereign Jewelry Company (207 S Jennings Av, 817-885-7848) for best place to buy jewelry, and The Urban Cowboy Saloon (2620 E Lancaster Av, 682-707-5663) for best gay bar. Congrats to all the winners, now and then. See ya next year.