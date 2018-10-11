Cindy Crowder, owner and chef at Tributary Cafe, talks about earning the Best Cajun Restaurant award as selected by Fort Worth Weekly’s critics and readers. Crowder features live entertainment at her restaurant, and one of her regular bands — The Pour Brothers — sit in for the jam this week. Thanks to Mike Webb and Casey Wilson for joining in on the fun with Cindy and Fort Worth Weekly’s Jeff Prince.
