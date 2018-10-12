The Dallas Bar Association awarded Fort Worth Weekly associate editors Eric Griffey and Jeff Prince with a Philbin Award this week at the Belo Mansion. The reporters won the Breaking News category for “Flamed Out” (April 25, 2018), a story about a young couple’s ambitious plan to transform an abandoned incinerator into an art collective. Amid the confusion, many charitable residents felt they were used. The Bar Association judges noted that the story was a “well written, well conceptualized piece that was informative and interesting.”

The Stephen Philbin Awards were established in 1983 in memory of the media law expert who died of leukemia in 1982 at the age of 39.