Becky Wilkes spent the drought of 2014-15 photographing trash in barren Eagle Mountain Lake and then collecting it and photographing it again in her studio. This week is the last week to see her resulting installation of it, entitled From Janie to Janie, at FWCAC.

From Janie to Janie, thru Fri. Fort Worth Community Arts Center, 1300 Gendy St, FW. 817-877-4920.