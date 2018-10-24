Wednesday 24 – The Chamber Music Society of Fort Worth holds an event this evening, but it’s not a musical performance. Instead, Nathan Olson, the first violinist of the Baumer Quartet, stops by Arborlawn United Methodist Church to discuss what goes into sustaining a musical career such as his. (The Baumer Quartet will then perform at the Modern on Saturday). The discussion starts at 6:30pm at 5001 Briarhaven Rd, FW. Admission is free. Call 817-877-3003.

Thursday 25 – The Aaron Diehl Trio has played at venues as prestigious as Lincoln Center, and now it comes to downtown Fort Worth to kick off the Cliburn Sessions concerts for this season. One of jazz music’s most vital performers (who once inspired the New York Times to rave “He must be invited back”) will take to the piano to display his artistry at 8pm at Scat Jazz Lounge, 111 W 4th St, FW. Tickets are $20-25. Call 817-870-9100.

Friday 26 – Stage West isn’t the only troupe doing a patch on a popular fiction this weekend (see: sidebar). Arts Fifth Avenue puts on Renfield: What Comes Next, Steven Alan McGaw’s account of what might have happened had the mental patient been the first solicitor sent to Count Dracula instead of the heroic Jonathan Harker. The show runs today thru Sat at 1628 5th Av, FW. Tickets are $12. Call 817-923-9500

Saturday 27 – Maybe spending next summer running around in the heat doesn’t appeal to you, but think about scoring goals or keeping them out for the local NPSL team when you go to the Fort Worth Vaqueros tryouts. Next year, the city side will have a new rival just up I-35 when the Denton Diablos start playing. Tryouts are noon-2pm at Sycamore Park, 2401 E Rosedale Dr, FW. Call 817-200-7355.

Sunday 28 – After starring in a couple of Oscar Wilde film adaptations in the late ’90s, Rupert Everett plays the comic playwright and tragic gay martyr himself in The Happy Prince, a film that he directs and writes as well. Colin Firth (who co-starred with Everett in The Importance of Being Earnest) reunites with him in this film as well. The film screens Fri thru today at the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth, 3200 Darnell St, FW. Tickets are $8-10. Call 817-738-9215.

Monday 29 – Prehistoric European cave paintings depicted horses with spotted coats that we now call appaloosas. These colorful animals take center stage at Will Rogers Memorial Center for a couple of weeks as the World Championship Appaloosa Show moves in Fri thru Nov 3 at 3401 W Lancaster Av, FW. Admission is free. Call 208-882-5578.

Tuesday 30 – We’ve got our fingers crossed in the hope that our local haunted houses have put together Suspiria-like modern dance numbers for us in advance of the movie. If not, there’s always next year. In the meantime, we can still see the good old ghouls and goblins at places like Cutting Edge Haunted House and Hangman’s House of Horrors. The haunted houses run thru Nov 4. Check Calendar for locations, ticket prices, and contact phone numbers.