The Dallas Wings franchise last won a WNBA title when Bill Laimbeer coached the Detroit Shock to a win in the 2008 Finals. The team has not won a playoff game since 2009, with relocations to Tulsa and then to Arlington in the interim.

This week, they hired a head coach who has a track record of winning playoff series and championships. In addition to four titles between the WNBA and its predecessor, the ABL, Brian Agler has also won more regular season games than any coach in the history of U.S. women’s professional basketball. His Los Angeles Sparks won it all in 2016, but he left that franchise this offseason. In this video interview, Agler explains what he saw in the Wings that made him want to take on this role with them, and what he’ll try to put in place to ensure success.