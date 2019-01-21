Yelpers apparently love the the Taste Project’s flagship eatery, Taste Community Kitchen (1200 S Main St, 817-759-9045), a choose-what-you-pay non-profit restaurant that aims to treat the “food insecure” members of our community to fresh, tasty grub. The Yelparazzi thought so highly of the local do-gooders, the rating site listed Taste among its Top 100 Places to Eat in the country.

Coming in at No. 74, the South Main Street cafe was one of four Tarrant County restaurants to make the list and two in Fort Worth.

The Weekly‘s critics have also heaped praise on Chef Jeff Williams’ food. Lauren Phillips gushed about the grits in his 2017 review (“Enjoy a Taste,” Dec 20, 2017), and even the sometimes-grumpy Chow, Baby lauded the food and volunteer staff (“Filling the Void,” July 3, 2018).

If you’d like to donate to Taste Project, you can help them out by purchasing supplies, buying a meal token, or just forking over some cash. The tastiest way to give back is to head down there and enjoy a meal. All those Yelpers can’t be wrong.