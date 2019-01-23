As the partial government shutdown continues and as politicians use working folks as pawns in their pissing matches, local do-gooders in all walks of life are doing their part to help out furloughed government employees. Area restaurants have stepped up in a major way over the last week, offering discounts and, in many cases, free grub to the families affected by this political hissy fit. Associate editor Eric Griffey and few other Weekly staffers crowdsourced the names of a few eateries that are pitching in. Below is the resulting list. We couldn’t include everything – we don’t have that kind of room – but here are some good options for anyone who needs a hand.

All of these discounts are available only to people who show a current valid government employee I.D.

Abe Froman of Fort Worth (3000 Crockett St, Ste 104, 817-718-1832): The gourmet pizza purveyor at the Food Hall at Crockett Row is slashing prices by 30 percent.

Bek’s Nizza Pizza (965 W Lamar Blvd, Arl, 817-303-0000): The Arlington pizza impresarios are doling out free slices of pie.

Boston’s Pizza Restaurant and Bar (2501 E Lamar Blvd, Arl, 817-633-7773): This popular pizza chain is selling their stuff for 50 percent off.

Fort Brewery & Pizza (101 W Magnolia Av, 817-923-8000): Most pizzas and non-alcoholic drinks are free until the government reopens.

Great Harvest Bread Co. (1305 W Magnolia Av, 682-708-7228): The Magnolia Avenue breadmakers are giving away free loaves of their “Shutdown Shelf.”

Hopdoddy Burger Bar (2300 W 7th St, Ste 140, 817-270-2337): On Wed, the Austin-based gourmet burger bastion in Fort Worth’s Left Bank is handing out free burgers, fries, and a drink. The rest of the time, the place is offering 25 percent off to furloughed workers.

Knife Burger (3000 Crockett St): Chef John Tesar’s burger stand in the Food Hall at Crockett Row is selling the chef’s critically lauded Ozersky’s Burger for $1.

Righteous Foods (3405 W 7th St, 817-850-9996): Chef Lanny Lancarte’s health-conscience, upscale bistro is giving away tacos until Jan 25.

Romano’s Macaroni Grill Italian Restaurant (1505 S University Dr, 817-336-6676): The Italian chain is offering free portions of Mom’s Ricotta and spaghetti with meatballs.

Town Talk Foods (121 N Beach St, 817-831-6136): It’s not a restaurant, but the discount grocer is still helping to feed families during this dumb manufactured crisis. They’re selling groceries at a 25-percent discount.