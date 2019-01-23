Wednesday 23 – We’ve spent much of the last two years saying “Hasa diga eebowai,” so it’s appropriate that The Book of Mormon returns to Bass Hall this week by popular demand. The musical by EGOT winner Robert Lopez and the South Park guys (Trey Parker and Matt Stone) will warm the stage once again and brighten up our winter. The show runs thru Sun at 555 Commerce St, FW. Tickets are $44-115. Call 817-212-4280.

Thursday 24 – Cabaret is associated with American jazz, but that’s not always the case. All over Europe, countries such as France, Germany, and even Poland developed thriving cultures that fused jazz with their own native song traditions. With Ava Pine and Jonathan Beyer singing cabaret at tonight’s Cliburn Sessions concert, there’s no telling what kind of cabaret we’ll hear. The concert is at 8pm at Scat Jazz Lounge, 111 W 4th St, FW. Tickets are $20-25. Call 817-212-4280.

Friday 25 – Driving is something most of us do, and comedians do it a lot when they’re traveling from one gig to another, so it’s no surprise that Laugh Your MASS Off is bringing us Altercation Road Stories, a comedy set in which Mike Wiebe, JT Habersaat, and Kyle Shutt tell us about their frustrating, uproarious, or just weird encounters as they drive the American byways. The performance is at 9pm at Main at South Side, 1002 S Main St, FW. Tickets are $7.

Saturday 26 – Ah, those heady days of 2008! Jubilee Theater revisits those palmy, faraway times with Obama-ology, Aurin Squire’s play about a young African-American man campaigning for the Democratic presidential candidate in a rough neighborhood in East Cleveland, where his idealism meets the harsh reality around him. The play runs Fri thru Feb 24 at 506 Main St, FW. Tickets are $24-34. Call 817-338-4411.

Sunday 27 – The annual Django Reinhardt Festival takes place at Arts Fifth Avenue this weekend, and we’d say the “d” is silent, but the time to make that joke was six years ago, when Django Unchained was out. La Pompe, Kim Platko’s Jazz Manouche, and Marcelo Berestovoy’s Groupe de Musique are among the musical ensembles coming to us to celebrate the career of the great guitarist. The festival runs Fri thru today at 1628 5th Av, FW. Tickets are $25-60. Call 817-923-9500.

Monday 28 – We didn’t have the chance to see A Silent Voice during its extremely limited release last year, but now Fathom Events is bringing this Japanese animated film to our multiplexes, as Naoko Yamada’s film tells the story of a man haunted by his childhood memories of bullying a deaf girl out of his school. A Japanese-language version of the film screens at 7pm at various movie theaters. Check Calendar for showtimes. Tickets are $12.50. Call 818-761-6100.

Tuesday 29 – The Modern goes Kubrickian with its Focus show spotlighting Dirk Braeckman. The Belgian photographer takes grayed-out pictures of unpopulated hotel rooms, corridors, and other interiors in ways that make them look mysterious and almost like wilderness scenes rather than man-made ones. The show runs Sat thru Mar 17 at 1300 Gendy St, FW. Admission is $10-16. Call 817-738-9215.