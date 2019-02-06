Alexander Hamilton, we’re waiting in the wings for you. Now you can set aside whatever you have in your calendar for June 2020, because that’s when Hamilton will play at Bass Performance Hall, as Performing Arts Fort Worth announced today. Ham-heads have been marking time waiting for Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tony- and Pulitzer-winning rap musical about our nation’s founding fathers. Bass Hall will also host some other new musicals such as a stage adaptation of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (with songs by Marc Shaiman) and the Jimmy Buffett revue Escape to Margaritaville, but for the guy on the $10 bill, we’re not throwing away our … oh, that ending is too predictable. Instead, I’ll just post a Hamilton song that isn’t on the show’s program that will give you a glimpse of how the play might have worked as a traditional musical.