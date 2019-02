Technically, the Gallery at UTA’s new shows opened last week, but their opening reception is this Friday at 5:30pm. The SCGI Juried Members Exhibition is a show devoted to graphic arts, while Visual Elegy is a show of prints inspired by the poetry of bell hooks.

