Mary Kelleher gained notoriety a few years back after being elected to the Tarrant Regional Water District board and battling the good ol’ boy system that oversees downtown Fort Worth’s Panther Island project. She is running for election again, but we don’t discuss weighty issues such as politics on Toast & Jam — this show salutes good mindless fun. Mary shows us how she calls her cows, and we toast to country living and sing her namesake song.