Time’s running out to see exhibits at a couple of venues in Tarrant County. One of those would be Artspace 111, where Peter Harrington’s canvases inspired by plant forms and Jeffrey Poole’s abstract fields remain on display up until the 23rd.

An Expansive Moment at the Accordion Temple and Playing Fields, thru Mar 23. Artspace 111, 111 Hampton St, FW. 817-877-4920.