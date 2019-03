Alison Saar has been producing art for 35 years about race, gender, and spirituality, and she recently received a lifetime achievement award from Southern Graphic Council International. You can see her prints and sculptures at UNT Art Gallery well into the spring.

Mirror Mirror: The Prints of Alison Saar, thru May 11. UNT Art Gallery, 1201 W Mulberry St, Denton. 940-565-4005.