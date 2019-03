Among the many one-night-only art shows this Gallery Night is the one at Art on the Boulevard. You can see Gloria Sepp’s deep color fields, Bruce Love’s acrylic paintings inspired by puzzles, and Todd Ford’s glossy paintings of birds, still lifes, and abstracts.

Noon-9pm Sat. Art on the Boulevard, 4919B Camp Bowie Blvd, FW. 817-737-6368.