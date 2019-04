The M.F.A. thesis exhibition at UTA opened on the 8th, but the opening reception is this Friday at 5-7pm. Eleven artists will show off pieces in media ranging from video installation to glassworks. The show comes down next week, so you won’t have too much time to see the work that these students have done.

M.F.A. Thesis Exhibition, thru Apr 20. The Gallery at UTA, 502 S Cooper St, Arlington. 817-272-3143.