After a unanimous vote of support from Fort Worth’s Zoning Commission last night, Wild Acre Brewing Company is one step closer to opening a second location. I called Wild Acre owner/founder John Pritchett to chat about the upcoming location in the Ridglea Hills neighborhood. The current East Lancaster location has served Wild Acre well as a brewing and event space, he said.

“We would love to get a location out in the city where we can connect with customers seven days a week in a comfortable, cozy atmosphere,” he said. “It will give us the ability to meet more people and expand our brand.”

Construction is underway at the shuttered grocery store on 6479 Camp Bowie Boulevard. The space will hold numerous tenants, Pritchett said. Around 3,000 square feet will serve Wild Acre’s new brewpub. The new location will have its own brewing system and restaurant. Pritchett hasn’t finalized the food options, but he said it will probably be “beer-centric.”

If all goes to plan, the new brewpub may open late this year. Pritchett noted that all the various licenses and permits that breweries have to apply for may delay that timeline. The brewpub needs a final OK from Fort Worth City Council. Pritchett said he is actively engaging with neighborhood groups and councilmember Brian Byrd, whose district oversees the property.

“This is our hometown,” Pritchett said. “The new location will also give us an opportunity to condition beers differently and do unique things. We think it has a lot of opportunities.”

