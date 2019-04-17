On Tuesday, The Ellen DeGeneres Show featured students and staff from the Leadership Academy at Como Elementary School, who have been steadily improving their academic prowess recently.

Three school staffers were in the audience and made their way to the stage to discuss the various projects going on at the school, including churning out some really interesting and well-done music videos.

We’ll forgive Ellen for describing Como Elementary as being “near Dallas,” particularly since the school received $50,000 to help pay for supplies.

During the show, a live shot featured more than 200 students back home in Fort Worth.

See if you can watch the video without getting a lump in your throat.