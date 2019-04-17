Wednesday 17 – Great at spinning metaphors and bad at everything about being a king, the petulant and self-pitying title character of Shakespeare’s Richard II remains a fascinating character study of a man who’s completely unfit for any sort of political power. Simon Russell Beale stars in the National Theatre production that broadcasts today thru Sun at the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth, 3200 Darnell St, FW. Tickets are $12-20. Call 817-923-3012.

Thursday 18 – Billing himself as a cellist, composer, and curator, Joshua Roman ends the Cliburn Sessions’ season with a performance at the Scat Jazz Lounge. The Oklahoma native has made a career out of taking classical music performances to nontraditional venues, so it’s no surprise that he’s at a jazz club this evening. There’s no word on the program he’ll be performing, so the music will be a surprise, which will be revealed at 8pm at 111 W 4th St, FW. Tickets are $20-25. Call 817-870-9100.

Friday 19 – Stolen Shakespeare Guild’s production of The Secret Garden continues this weekend. The Tony-nominated musical version with lyrics by Marsha Norman and music by Lucy Simon brings Frances Hodgson Burnett’s beloved children’s novel to the stage thru Aug 28 at Fort Worth Community Center, 1300 Gendy St, FW. Tickets are $16-24. Call 866-811-4111.

Saturday 20 – No word yet on who will be providing the vittles at El Fuerte FW Taco Fest (sponsored by none other than the paper you’re reading right now), but you can count on some top-shelf taquerias at our spring blowout. As always, there’ll be drinks, live music, and a lively atmosphere to go with the food, starting at 11am at Panther Island Pavilion, 395 Purcey St, FW. Tickets are $15-50. Call 817-321-9705.

Sunday 21 – James Franco starred in the film Oz the Great and Powerful, and Molly Franco (no relation, as far as we know) stars in Casa Mañana Children’s Playhouse’s production of The Wizard of Oz when it opens this weekend. She may well be better as Dorothy than he was as the wizard. The show runs Thu thru May 11 at 3101 W Lancaster Av, FW. Tickets are $15-38. Call 817-332-2272.

Monday 22 – Exactly one week after Tax Day, you can get to work on next year’s tax deductions and take a Monday afternoon off at the Fort Worth Cares for Kids Golf Classic. The charity event benefits Texas Can Academies and includes lunch with the price of your registration fee. The first tee is at 11am at Mira Vista Country Club, 6600 Mira Vista Blvd, FW. Single registration is $300. Call 817-533-8716.

Tuesday 23 – Friendly ghosts permeate the anime film Okko’s Inn, as an orphaned Japanese girl prepares to take charge of her grandmother’s countryside inn, while the ghosts she meets are considerably more courteous than the guests who stop in. Both English-dubbed and -subtitled versions of Kitarô Kôsaka’s new movie screen Mon thru today at various movie theaters. Check Calendar for locations. Tickets are $12.50. Call 818-761-6100.