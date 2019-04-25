When the organizers of Fortress Festival announced the first round of performers for their 2019 fest, a certain soulful local nabbed the headlines. But that Cowtown crooner is not the only homegrown hero who will take the stage to perform for their Fort Worth fans at Fortress Fest ’19. Here is a rundown of the locals lighting up this year’s lineup:

The Cush

The husband-wife duo of Burette and Gabrielle Douglas have been making noise in the North Texas music scene since the 1990s. Following a break from noise-pop luminaries Buck Jones, the Douglas duo founded The Cush in 2006 and have been steadily releasing pristinely arranged psych-pop ever since.

Meach Pango

This five-piece set of former middle-school classmates is still somewhat new to local music fans, but the quintet’s debut album Fresh Fruit was one of last year’s most exciting local releases. Known for their infectious energy and seamless genre-hopping, this rock-pop band is a must-see.

War Party

This merry band of post-punk rockers has entrenched itself as a Fort Worth mainstay by releasing a prolific amount of premier music in just seven years. Their latest record, Pure Destroyer, has been lauded as their best. With the band dissolving and many of its members landing other gigs around town, now is the perfect time to catch this party in action.

Solar Slim

In one of the festival’s most exciting moves, noted producer-turned-artist Solar Slim will perform songs from his debut LP Vice City. Slim boasts more than a decade of producing prowess to his name, and Fortress Fest will be his first time under an intense spotlight.

Leon Bridges

And then there’s the main event, the headline-grabbing headliner. Leon Bridges’ smooth soul sounds and local hero status make him the ideal performer for Fortress Fest. Fresh off the certified gold Good Thing, the rags-to-riches rocker is sure to perform all of the chart-topping hits we’ve come to know and love.

To see the full lineup and learn more about the festival, visit fortressfestival.com.