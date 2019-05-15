Wednesday 15 – One of Francis Poulenc’s masterpieces is his opera Dialogue of the Carmelites, a sharply modernist work about a group of 18th-century French nuns who were executed by the Revolution for refusing to give up their religious faith. The final scene, in which the nuns’ voices go silent one by one as they’re guillotined, is a particularly haunting one. The broadcast of the Metropolitan Opera’s production starts at 6:30pm at various theaters. Check Calendar for locations. Tickets are $19-27. Call 818-761-6100.

Thursday 16 – Arts Council of Fort Worth’s series of seminars for arts organizations closes out this morning when Georgetown University professor John Trybus gives a talk about how these groups can tell their stories more effectively for the general public to understand their histories and missions. The talk is at 9am at Fort Worth Community Arts Center, 1300 Gendy St, FW. Admission is free. Call 817-298-3037.

Friday 17 – That United Nations report last week sure paints a grim picture of how many species of animals are in imminent danger of extinction. All the more reason to donate to wildlife causes, which you can do by attending Fort Worth Zoo’s annual Beastro gala. If that’s not enough, there will be free food from local restaurants and music by Live 80, Chris Watson Band, The Venetian Sailors, and Emerald City, and it all starts at 8pm at 1989 Colonial Pkwy, FW. Tickets are $100-110. Call 817-759-7555.

Saturday 18 – Jennifer Leitham is one of jazz music’s finest bassists, notable for being a left-handed player and also for having once been John Leitham. Andrea Meyerson’s documentary I Stand Corrected profiles this transgender virtuoso with long affiliations with Doc Severinsen and Mel Tormé. The film screens as part of a Q Cinema summer series at 1pm at the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth, 3200 Darnell St, FW. Admission is $10. Call 817-723-4358.

Sunday 19 – This year’s Main Street Fest has a distinctly 1980s vibe to it, with screenings of all the Back to the Future films, period arcade games, and a photo booth shaped like the DeLorean time machine. Still, people back during the Reagan years didn’t have the choice of craft beers that the festival will provide for its patrons Fri thru today at historic downtown Grapevine. Admission is free-$20. Call 817-410-3100.

Monday 20 – So far in this young season, Houston has re-established itself as the class of the AL West, but the Texas Rangers are exceeding expectations and aren’t too far behind. They can help themselves by doing well in their series against the division rival Seattle Mariners, who are neck and neck with them in the standings. The series runs today thru May 22 at Globe Life Park, 1901 Rd to Six Flags, Arlington. Tickets are $20-225. Call 817-273-5100.

Tuesday 21 – Todd Douglas Miller’s documentary Apollo 11 was in multiplexes this past March, but if you didn’t find the time to see it on an IMAX screen in Grapevine or Arlington, it will be on the one at the Fort Worth Museum of Science and History, appropriately enough. The extra-large screen is the best venue for seeing this film about the Moon landing, with some of the footage shot by the astronauts themselves, starting on Fri and running indefinitely at 1600 Gendy St, FW. Tickets are $7-8. Call 817-255-9300.