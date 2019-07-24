Wednesday 24 – While researching the history of Arlington, Julie Kibler found out about the city’s Berahchah Industrial Home and the “fallen women” who lived there. She used her research about the home and its residents as the basis for her historical novel, Home for Erring and Outcast Girls, which she’ll discuss at 6:30pm at the Fort Worth Central Library, 500 W 3rd St, FW. Admission is free. Call 817-877-7701.

Thursday 23 – A Bronx Tale started out as a one-man stage play by Chazz Palminteri, then became a film directed by Robert De Niro. Now the story of an Italian-American boy torn between the values of his hard-working father and the glamour of the neighborhood gangsters is a musical with songs by Alan Menken that plays thru Sun at Bass Performance Hall, 555 Commerce St, FW. Tickets are $44-127. Call 817-212-4280.

Friday 25 – If you don’t know what Descendants is, you likely aren’t in contact with children ages 11-17. The series of made-for-TV musical films is about the teenage children of Disney villains going to the same high school. Descendants 3 premieres next week, and North East Mall is holding a Descendants 3 event with games, snacks, and music 4-6pm at 1101 Melbourne Rd, Hurst. Admission is free. Call 817-589-9603.

Saturday 26 – The sixth annual Fort Worth Indie Film Showcase moves from last year’s location in downtown Fort Worth to the Hilton Garden Inn in the Hospital District, where you can see Tom Huckabee’s Taking Tiger Mountain (which is slated for re-release this year) as well as Kodi Zene’s Fort Worth-made science-fiction feature Monochrome: The Chromism. Our own Jeff Prince will be among the musical acts playing there, too. The festival runs Thu-Sat at 912 Northton St, FW. Admission is free.

Sunday 27 – Dorothy Marcic’s revue Sistas the Musical looks at the history of African-American women in music through the story of a family looking through the possessions of their recently deceased grandma. This show, receiving its North Texas premiere here, is produced under the auspices of Tony winner Hinton Battle, which is a recommendation to consider. The show runs Fri thru Aug 24 at Jubilee Theatre, 506 Main St, FW. Tickets are $24-34. Call 817-338-4411.

Monday 28 – Hayao Miyazaki’s first-ever trip outside Japan was to Sweden as an assistant to the late animator Isao Takahata, who wanted pictures of the countryside for a TV adaptation of Pippi Longstocking, which was never made. Later, when Miyazaki was making his own films, he used his sketches from that trip for the backgrounds of his thoroughly charming film Kiki’s Delivery Service, which screens in both dubbed and subtitled versions Sun thru Jul 31 at various movie theaters. Check Calendar for locations. Tickets are $12.50. Call 818-761-6100.

Tuesday 29 – Maybe you’ve caught Beat Bugs, an Australian animated kids’ TV show on Netflix that uses Beatles songs to flesh out the adventures of some friendly backyard insects. That program comes to life on the stage thanks to Artisan Center Theater’s Beat Bugs: A Musical Adventure, which is the troupe’s latest show for kids. It runs Sat thru Aug 31 at Belaire Theater, 420 S Pipeline Rd, Hurst. Tickets are $7-11. Call 817-284-1200.