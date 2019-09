Jay Wilkinson does not usually work in pencil, but the local artist decided to use it for the works on paper in his show at Fort Works Art. By taking photographs of people he met and then rendering their likenesses in graphite on the spot, he was able to produce these works quickly. The show is only up until Saturday.

Honey Bee, thru Sat. Fort Works Art, 2100 Montgomery St, FW. 817-235-5804.