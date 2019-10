UTA’s 17th Faculty Biennial opened last week, but the opening reception is being held this week at 5:30pm Fri. The 36 members of staff have on display pieces in nearly every media you can conceive. Except yarn. We checked, there’s no yarn.

Faculty Biennial XVII, thru Nov 16. The Gallery at UTA, 502 S Cooper St, Arlington. 817-272-3143.