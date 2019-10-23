Wednesday 23 – The Bird Café isn’t a particularly spooky place, but the restaurant has gone in for the Halloween festivities for its A Dinner to Die For. The event includes a tour of haunted places in Fort Worth and a presentation on their histories over a special three-course menu at 6:30pm at 155 E 4th St, FW. Tickets are $85. Call 817-332-2473.

Thursday 24 – There’s no word yet on what PUBLIQuartet will play when they take the stage at Scat Jazz Lounge, but the string quartet is as likely to improvise freely at their instruments as they are to perform Hildegard von Bingen. They open this year’s season of Cliburn Sessions at 8pm at 111 W 4th St, FW. Tickets are $20-25. Call 817-870-9100.

Friday 25 – In the lore surrounding Día de los Muertos, a Calavera Catrina is a portrait of a female skeleton wearing only a fancy 19th-century hat, symbolic of Mexicans who fled their heritage by dressing in European fashions and lightening their skin. Catrina the Event is devoted to those drawings in addition to the more familiar elements of this Mexican celebration, today thru Sat at Hacienda Bella Vista, 1959 Menefee Av, FW. Tickets are $25-85.

Saturday 26 – Combine your Halloween festivities with some retail therapy with the third annual edition of Spooky Sip & Shop. For the price of your ticket, you can taste wine and sample free food at the restaurants around Sundance Square while being entitled to discounts on items in the local shops. Best of all, the proceeds benefit Tarrant Area Food Bank. The event is 1-5pm at Sundance Square, 4th & Main sts, FW. Tickets are $25-30. Call 817-255-5700.

Sunday 27 – This is your last weekend to see Sundown Collaborative Theatre’s production of The Woman in Black. Stephen Mallatratt’s stage adaptation of Susan Hill’s Victorian horror novel is being staged in the unusual venue of a coffee shop, so now’s a chance to see how well that works, thru today at Aura Coffee, 1306 W Hickory St, Denton. Tickets are $10-12. Call 940-220-9302.

Monday 28 – Instead of doing what they usually do and showing a film that’s not screening anywhere else in North Texas, the Grand Berry Theater is spending the week leading up to Halloween running all eight of the Harry Potter films. Before Marvel stretched out a story over the course of more than 20 movies, this British series showed us how long-form storytelling could be done at the multiplex. The movies run Fri thru Oct 30 at 2712 Weisenberger St, FW. Tickets are $8.

Tuesday 29 – The Appaloosa Horse Club based in Moscow, Idaho, is dedicated to preserving the horses that are so prized for their spotted coats. The breed went nearly extinct during the Nez Perce War but was nursed back to help by some determined breeders over the past century. The ApHC World Championship Show runs Fri thru Nov 2 at Will Rogers Memorial Center, 3401 W Lancaster Av, FW. Admission is free.