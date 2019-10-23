Pam Minick’s journey to becoming marketing director at Billy Bob’s Texas began as a kid growing up in Las Vegas, Nevada. Her parents bought a couple of old horses that had once been used to pull wagons down the Vegas strip for advertising purposes. Pam and her sister knew nothing about riding horses but hopped on and rode bareback. That led to 4-H and rodeo in high school, and Pam eventually became a world champion calf roper who qualified 11 times for the Women’s National Finals Rodeo. In 2000, she was inducted into the National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame. Pam is a genuine cowgirl badass. Over the years, she has added actress, rodeo commentator, stunt person, and TV host and producer to her resume. She’s never sang in public but didn’t let that stop her from appearing on Toast & Jam. I’m not surprised by her song selection — “No Bad Days” by the Ray Johnston Band shares a philosophy of positive thinking, and Pam is nothing if not positive. The song’s backstory is pretty cool too — Johnston was a former Dallas Mavericks point guard who lost his basketball career in the 2000s while fighting leukemia and reinvented himself as a country music singer. The world is full of interesting folks! Thanks for being on the show, Pam, and for buying lunch for Wyatt and I. The restaurant at Billy Bob’s is fantastic. Chef Chris Fersch’s menu goes way beyond barbecue and steaks. Check it out sometime.