The photo above has not been printed backwards, that is the way Hannah Taylor’s embroidery work is supposed to look. Grackle Art Gallery is putting on another one of its patented one-night shows, with live music by Joe Savage, Aidan C, and Darrin Kobetich.

Short Trip to Nuts, 7-11pm Sat. Grackle Art Gallery, 4621 El Campo Blvd, FW. 817-73805259.